Mary Carol Reiter
December 25, 1942 - August 17, 2021
The Reiter family is profoundly saddened by the loss of our mom, matriarch, and Grammy - Carol.
She passed at midday on Tuesday the 17th of August 2021. True to her wishes, she died in her own bed, in her own home, with family supporting her, body and spirit, until the end.
Born during World War II on Christmas day 1942, Carol Hammock grew up in Austin, TX, where she would eventually meet and marry a young US Air Force radio operator, James Ryan Reiter (deceased 1992). Together they raised 10 children, who in turn brought 25 grandchildren and a growing legion (14 at last count) of great grandchildren into the world, each of which she loved especially and without limit.
In addition to being the heart and matrix of a large, dynamic family, Carol was an accomplished master gardener, incredible floral designer, and caregiver. In the 1970s and 80s, she could be found teaching people of all ages to swim at Memorial Beach on the Russian River in Healdsburg, CA. She always loved the water and swimming (but not the ocean).
Music and the arts were also passions she passed on to, and encouraged in, all her heirs.
She is loved and will be terribly missed by all those touched by her extraordinary life, including but not limited to her sister Judy and her brother James and her surviving children Tamela Harmon, Becki Valente, Jim Reiter Jr., Vicky Royer, Jon Reiter, Joseph Reiter, Molly McGovern, and Ed Reiter. Carol was predeceased by her husband Jim Reiter Sr. (1992), son Jess Reiter (2007), and daughter Cindy Reiter Benson (2016).
Funeral services:
10 AM, September 11, 2021 at
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
Santa Rosa, CA
Donations may be made in Carol Reiter's honor to the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation to support a horticulture scholarship in her name online at
https://santarosajc.ejoinme.org/donation
or by mail at 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.