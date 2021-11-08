Nancy Cattalini Davis

Nancy passed away at home surrounded by family on October 29, 2021. She was born on May 7, 1946 at Healdsburg General Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Roy Davis and her parents Joe Cattalini and Rose Palmieri Cattalini Pavoni.
She will be greatly missed by her son Michael and daughter in law Nicole and their 3 children Madelyn, Katelyn and Cole. She was an amazing Nonna and doted on her grandchildren. She loved their cruises and family vacations and time together at the lake. Nancy is also survived by her sister Mary Lou (Jerry) Eddinger; nieces Nancy (Kevin) Madarus and Susie (Scott) Cavallo; great nephews Nick (Stef) and Joe Madarus and Dante Cavallo; and great niece Sara Rose Cavallo; and numerous cousins and extended family.
Nancy will also be greatly missed by her many friends. She treasured their fun times together - casino trips, quilting, sewing, concerts, painting, shopping, and going out to lunch.
Growing up in Dry Creek, Nancy was no stranger to hard work. From an early age she worked alongside her mom and sister at the Dry Creek Store and then The Office Café in downtown Healdsburg. They continued their tradition when they opened Touch of Rose together in 1982.
Nancy also had a long career in human resources and finance, including at Ecodyne and Max Machinery. She was a friend and mentor to many during her 40 years with Max Machinery and the Max family. The people she worked with were like family to her.
Nancy was a parishioner at St John the Baptist Catholic Church and enjoyed weekly masses; a member of the Italian Catholic Federation and liked spending time at the dinners with friends, and a volunteer at St John’s School in the 1980’s.
A funeral service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 10th at 2:30 pm with a dinner reception to follow. Donations in her memory can be sent to the Rose Pavoni Memorial Fund at the Healdsburg Senior Center or the charity of your choice.
