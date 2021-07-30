It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of Peter Carl Foppiano. Passed due to a sudden illness. Peter was a lifelong beloved resident and leader in Healdsburg. Grandchild of Italian immigrants. Born to Angelina and August Foppiano. Healdsburg’s youngest Eagle Scout. Attended St. John’s, Healdsburg High, and UC Berkeley. Received MBA from Sac State. Numerous debate, drama, public speaking, & tennis awards in HS & College. Served on the Healdsburg City Council for many years, served twice as Mayor of Healdsburg. Chairman of the Healdsburg Community Redevelopment Agency, and Member Healdsburg Planning Commission. Served as Commissioner for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. Peter has an exemplary record of community service. He was defined by his dedication to the people of Healdsburg & Sonoma County. He rallied local business and sought financial support for improvement of downtown plaza area helping Healdsburg become a world class destination.
Peter and his wife, Marian, shared an indelible bond. Peter and Marian were dedicated to one another! Shared 17 wonderful years of marriage together! Marian says, Peter was kind, selfless, and loving…always thinking of others!!! Each December, Peter and his wife, Marian, dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, were escorted via fire truck to the Wikiup Holiday Tree Lighting for the Mark West Schools giving candy and Holiday cheer! Peter was loved by many people! Dearly loved by his wife, Marian, his Family and many Lifelong Friends!
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Healdsburg Food Pantry, 1505 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, CA 95448 707-433-3663 where Peter and his Mom have volunteered.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 208 Matheson Street, Healdsburg.
