In loving memory of Rena Zareen Harold. On Sunday, November 7th, Rena peacefully passed away at home. She was the devoted wife to Mel Harold and loving mother to Melanie and Jesse. She was deeply involved in the Healdsburg Community. But the selfless love and dedication she gave to her friends and family is what she will be remembered most for. She is gone too soon and will be missed by all who knew her. Celebration of Life to be held on November 20th at 1:00 pm at Healdsburg Community Church - 1100 University Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448
