On Friday, July 02, 2021, Robert B. Esaia passed away at the age of 85 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Robert is the father of two children Randy Esaia and Linda Esaia Sutton. Grandfather (PaPa) to five grandchildren Christopher, Ryan, Megan (Esaia), Derek and Skylar (Sutton); eight great-grandsons, Chase, Colton, Cody (Esaia), Tyler, Shane, Drew, Connor and Gage (Sutton).
Robert was born on August 05, 1935 in Healdsburg, California. He was raised on the family ranch on Magnolia & Kinley Drive and remained in Healdsburg until entering the Navy as a young man. His naval career included service during the Korean War on board the USS Shangri-La aircraft carrier.
After the Navy Robert settled in Buena Park California and entered a successful and long career in Aerospace at Rockwell / Boeing. Robert actively worked on the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and Space Shuttle programs, retiring after 35 years of superior service in management.
Robert was predeceased by his father, Peter Esaia Sr., mother, Joyce Warner, sister Cheryl Esaia Rose and half-sister Beverly Esaia. Robert was the oldest child and is survived by his brothers Peter Esaia, Jr., Thomas Esaia; half-sisters Heidi Doire and Sharon Connolly and stepbrother Jack Hayworth, and many nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR races, driving his 1936 Ford Coupe and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandsons.
He was a proud patriot and will be honored in a private military service with his family and friends in attendance.
