Robert William Curtis Diane Noreen Curtis

2/8/1932 – 1/31/2022 2/23/1937 – 2/1/2022
In Memory of Bob and Noreen Curtis - A Legacy of Love
Robert William Curtis was born in Darby, Pennsylvania on February 8th, 1932 and moved to Santa
Rosa at the age of sixteen. At the age of seventeen, he joined the United States Army as a mechanic
instructor and was stationed in Germany. Shortly after his return in 1952, he met Diane Noreen
Griggs at the Santa Rosa skating rink. They were married only a few short months later on April 23rd,
1955 by eloping in Carson City. Noreen was born in Santa Rosa, California on February 23rd, 1937,
and resided in Sonoma County her entire life.
Bob started in land surveying in 1953, and in 1964 he co-founded Stephan and Curtis Land
Surveyors. Bob continued his career and passion in land surveying until he “retired” in 2008 from the
family business, Curtis and Associates. Noreen spent some time at the Healdsburg Police
Department as a dispatcher, and eventually joined Bob at the family business, where she worked
until she too retired. Bob and Noreen were active in the Healdsburg community for many years in
various service organizations.
Bob and Noreen passed away peacefully in their home, surrounded by family. Bob passed away on
January 31st, 2022 and Noreen passed away on February 1st, 2022, only 23 hours apart from each
other. Anyone who was blessed to know Bob and Noreen, knew that their love would endure
forever. An intimate family gathering was held on February 4th, 2022. A celebration of life for both
Bob and Noreen will be held at a later date.
Bob and Noreen are survived by Deborah Melendez (daughter), Brian Curtis (son), Charyl Curtis
(daughter-in law), Sarah Juillerat (granddaughter), Ashley Lacer (granddaughter), Josh Curtis
(grandson), John Curtis (grandson), and five great-grandchildren: Jenna, Seth, Sawyer, Hailey, and
Jaxon. Bob is also survived by his sister, Anna Rathjen.
