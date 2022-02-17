Roger Dwain Dormire

1947 - 2022
Roger Dormire was born in Howell, Michigan on June 5, 1947 - the closest hospital to the small town of Webberville where his family lived. He died February 2, 2022 playing golf with his longtime Wednesday foursome at Windsor Golf Course.
He loved growing up surrounded by his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved working on his grandparents (West) dairy farm in Webberville, MI. When he was in 5th grade his family moved to Tucson, AZ.
Roger graduated from Wilcox High School, Santa Clara, CA, the class of 1965, then received an AA from West Valley College. On a basketball scholarship, earning Best Defensive Player, he attended Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, LA graduating in 1969 with a BA degree in Business Administration. His first job was with Bank of America in Watsonville, CA. The bank moved him a few times as he rose through the ranks, finally ending in Healdsburg in 1978 as the agriculture loan officer. It was a perfect fit – he got to work with the local young wine business! By then he had a wife and 2 small daughters. He entrenched himself in his new town, work and found a church home at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Roger was a devout and faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His faith in God was foremost in his life and guided him in all that he accomplished. He was full of joy. He loved being with his family and friends, playing cards, gardening, cutting down dead trees and was a masterful storyteller.
Roger was President of Healdsburg Shared Ministries at the time of his death. He steadily guided the Healdsburg Food Pantry, keeping it staffed and open four days a week all through the COVID-19 pandemic. It was one of his greatest joys to feed and take care of those less fortunate. He considered himself blessed by God and with that a responsibility to live his life as a servant.
In 2018 the City of Healdsburg honored him with the Marie Sparks Award as Volunteer of the Year for his work through Healdsburg Shared Ministries, NCCS now Reach for Home, Healdsburg Boys & Girls Club and Kiwanis. In Kiwanis he served as President and on various other committees. Usually he was the first to volunteer for any and all duties and service projects. He loved being part of the Kiwanis family.
Roger found a new church home at the Healdsburg Community Church where he was an active member for the past 13 years. He sang in the church choir, served on the Council and worked on the Finance and Mission Committees.
Roger married Debby in 2001. They complemented each other more than anyone will ever realize. His pride and joy was being with his family. Together Debby and Roger watched their blended family grow as all their daughters married and started families. They loved being Grandpa and Grandma! They happily embarked on many travels throughout the world, his favorite being the family vacations on Maui surrounded by those they loved the most. Roger had many favorite places, but the one that held his heart was snorkeling with the turtles on the west and south shores of Maui.
Roger is survived by his beloved wife Debby. His daughter Jennifer (Brad) McKenzie, Paige & Lance of Coronado, CA and daughter Carrie (Zack) Boyce, Taylor & Tanner of Windsor, CA. His step-daughters Andrea Faye of Ventura, CA and Samantha (Amber) Lucas, Alexander & Arthur of San Jose, CA. His sisters Rebecca (Leonard) LaRussa of Aptos, CA and Deborah LaSecla of Thousand Oaks, CA, many cousins, nieces, nephews and Barbara the mother of his daughters.
Roger was preceded in death by both his parents, Phillip Dormire, Sr. and Helen Dormire and his older brother Phillip James Dormire, Jr.
Roger's Celebration of Life will be February 19th at the Healdsburg Community Church at 1 o’clock in the afternoon with a reception following. Roger requested Hawaiian attire. Masks are required. Zoom will be available at the Healdsburg Community Church website. For those that wish, memorial contributions in Rogers name can be made to the Healdsburg Food Pantry at P.O. Box 1646, Healdsburg, CA. 95448 or to the Healdsburg Kiwanis Club, Roger Dormire Scholarship Fund, at P.O. Box 1156, Healdsburg, CA. 95448.
May your life be blessed in ways you can’t even imagine.
