Sheridan Watt Bertoli left this world on Dec 31, 2021. She was born in Pasadena, CA. to William Everett Watt and Mary Jean Paulsell Watt. She attended Arcadia High School class of 1968. Soon after, she started her career with Pacific Bell, where she retired as a Second Level Engineer and developed many lifelong friendships. Sheri had been a Sonoma County resident since 1981. She was active in the Alexander Valley School Parents’ club, where she served as Treasurer for many years, and developed lifelong friendships with other Hot-Dog Day moms. Sheri was also a member of the Alexander Valley Ladies Aid. Despite physical adversity, Sheri always remained positive, never complained, and enjoyed everything life had to offer; a good glass of wine, international travel, hosting gatherings with her husband, Don, and spending time with friends and family.
One of Sheri’s best friends, Sara said it best,
“Sheri wasn’t just beautiful, she had style
She wasn’t just witty, she lit up the room
She wasn’t just smart she was also wise
She wasn’t just kind, her generosity of spirit was unbounded.
She wasn’t just a daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend,
she was the touchstone of our very lives.”
Arthritis is a cruel and relentless opponent. It stole her body part-by-part, but it could not steal her joy in life, her infectious signature laugh that lives on in all of us.
Sheri was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Watt. She is survived by her husband, Don Bertoli, her daughter, Jenna Bertoli Johnson (Lucas), and her siblings, Christine Watt Hawkins (Paul), Bill Watt, Debra Watt and nephew Jeffry Hawkins.
At her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Alexander Valley Ladies Aid, P.O. Box 44, Healdsburg, CA 95448
