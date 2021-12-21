Shirley G. Scott

Shirley Gaile Scott passed away at age 98 years on December 11,2021 at Healdsburg, CA from age related illnesses.
Shirley was born in King’s City, California on April 10, 1923 to Perry and Martha Curtis. She grew up on a ranch in Monterey County. The family moved to San Jose in 1937 where she attended high school until her senior year. She graduated from Upper Lake High School in 1941.
After graduation in 1941 she married her high school sweetheart Dean Scott. They were married for 62 years. The married couple lived in Oakland, Ca. while Dean was in the Coast Guard. Shirley worked for Montgomery Wards store in the catalog department. In 1946 Dean and Shirley purchased the Witter Springs Store. Shirley was the Postmaster of the US Post Office located within the store for 32 years.
Upon her retirement in 1978, Shirley and Dean moved to Nice, California to a home they designed and built on Clear Lake. The couple traveled for many years and were proud of the fact they had visit every state at least once. Time was also spent in Mexico, Canada, and Europe.
Shirley bowled for many years traveling both locally and out of state for tournaments with her team. She was an avid water-skier and slalom skied until she was 70 years old. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading, swimming and bicycling. Shirley enjoyed visiting and spending time with friends and she always had a “cute little joke” to tell.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Marsha Scott of Lincoln, CA., son Larry Scott (Linda) of Livingston, TX., son Lee Scott (Kathy) of West Sacramento, CA., and by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her husband Dean Scott and brother Cecil Curtis of San Jose preceded her in death.
Shirley will be interred at Upper Lake Cemetery in Upper Lake, CA., next to her beloved husband. No services are planned. Anyone wishing to make a charitable donation in memory of Shirley are encouraged to do so to the charity of their choice.
