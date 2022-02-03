Wayne “Spyder” St.Clair passed away peacefully on May 23, 2021, after a battle with aggressive cancer. He was born fourth-generation Alexander Valley, and proudly spent his entire life in Geyserville and The Valley where he could always be found tinkering on trucks, tractors and motorcycles.
He operated bulldozers and other heavy equipment all his life, building roads and dams, having never met a grade too steep or a job too difficult. He put in some of the highest elevation vineyards in Sonoma County and some of the most prestigious vineyards in Napa Valley.
Wayne was an amazing pilot and kept his Piper Cherokee airplane on a long strip of land he mowed behind his parent’s house – a runway he named St.Clair International. Spyder was a wild man on the ski slopes and loved sailing down runs in his one-piece ski suits with his hat and sunglasses flying behind him.
A place very dear to his heart was the family hunting cabin where Wayne loved sleeping under the stars and the annual hunting parties with extended family. He always knew where to find the best, most enormous Christmas trees near the cabin.
He enjoyed ribs, diet Pepsi, carrot cake and just about any food, and always had several plates going with snacks everywhere. There was nothing he couldn’t fix. He was the guy you called when you needed a road built, a tree taken out or help with just about anything.
There was nothing Wayne loved more than his family. His three children – Holly (Keith) Emerson of Napa, Dustin (Lauren) St.Clair of Cloverdale and Domonique St. Clair of Santa Rosa, and his granddaughter Audrey Anderson (who he nicknamed Squeakers) miss him dearly.
Wayne was preceded in death by his mother Madge St. Clair, his brothers Jon St. Clair and Keith St. Clair. His father Wallace St.Clair death was October 15, 2021. He is survived by his sisters Debra (Pat) Wright, Patty (Dee) Stockham, and sister-in-law Ginny St. Clair, as well as 13 nieces and nephews.
