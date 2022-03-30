100 years ago – March 30, 1922
Fine monuments for two Italians
Beautiful marble mausoleums will be erected to the memory of the late Angelo Lencioni and John Foppiano, leaders among the local Italian colony, and among the foremost men of the northern part of the county, it was reported to the Tribune Tuesday. Mr. Lencioni and Mr. Foppiano, both of whom were pioneers of this section, died recently, their deaths coming within a short time of each other. Large marble chapels, costing between $12,000 and $15,000 each, will mark their last resting places. A San Francisco concern is now preparing the memorial to Mr. Lencioni, it is said.
50 years ago – March 23, 1972
285 acre River Oaks Ranch sold
The sale of one of Alexander Valley’s largest prune, pear and grape ranches, the 285-acre River Oaks Ranch at 1384 Alexander Valley Rd., to a Colorado resort company for a figure near $750,000 has been disclosed this week. The ranch was sold to River Oaks Vineyards Inc., a company created to run it by Quaker Hill of Colorado, a ski resort. The ranch contains large sheds and a number of pieces of heavy farming equipment besides several ranch houses. The majority of it is in prunes, but there are also plantings in varietal grapes and pears. The new owners expect to plant it entirely with varietal grapes and to invest in a modern frost protection - irrigation system.
25 years ago – March 26, 1997
‘Hounds win on opening day for 1st time in years
The Healdsburg varsity baseball team upped their record to 4-1 on Friday, March 21 with a 10-1 win over the Analy Tigers, the first time in a number of years that the ‘Hounds won their league opener. The offensive attack of the ‘Hounds was sparked by Aland Sarpy, who broke out of a mini-slump with a three-hit, two RBI effort. Healdsburg had 14 hits in the contest but didn’t get on the board until the fourth inning, when five runners crossed the plate. Andrew Vasquez was the pitcher of record and earned the ‘Hounds first Sonoma County League win of the season. He pitched a complete game six-hitter, which included nine strikeouts and only three walks.
