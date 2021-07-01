The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – July 7, 1921
‘Short funds’ of high school are found, a surplus balance of $1,000 found to remain in school fund
“Insufficient funds” caused the termination of the local high school term almost a month before it should have ended, and still the school will open next term with about a balance of $1,000 it has been learned. Superintendent of Schools underestimated the amount remaining, and it was figured that a shortage of about $1200 faced the school in its last month. As the term drew to a close, rigid economy was exercised, and rather than face a deficit the season was terminated three weeks ahead of schedule. A re-check of accounts disclosed the fact that more than $1000 still remained in the school fund. The pupils aren’t complaining, however, on account of the longer vacation, and with the money still on hand to swell next year’s fund, there should be no repetition of the incident.
50 years ago – July 1, 1971
Campers needed for Cazadero campout
“More campers are needed.” Those were the words of Summer School Principal Warren Carrothers who said the 150 students who had signed up for the week-long camp at Camp Cazadero had dropped down to only 96. “All it costs parents is $10 a child,” Carrothers said. The camp is open to students who will be in the fourth, fifth and sixth grade in the fall. Students who would like to attend the camp should go to summer school tomorrow morning and tell the office they would like to get into the special summer camp classes. The classes, which run to July 9, feature skills which will be needed by the young campers. Camp will be July 11-16 and then the students will return to Healdsburg for elective courses through the end of summer school, July 30.
25 years ago – July 3, 1996
Big blast set for Fourth of July
Healdsburg’s Fourth of July celebration will boast an extra big punch this year, one that promises to be far mor spectacular than has been seen before. It’s the result of an old-fashioned community spirit with various groups all contributing their own special “something” to make this Independence Day memorable. The evening of food, music and fireworks begins at 6 p.m. in the field behind Healdsburg High School. The entire event is sponsored by Sotoyome Post #111 of the American Legion. Frank Zak, fireworks chairman, said “The Post received a number of donations in memory of Grace Kron, and American Legion Auxiliary member who passed away last fall. The fireworks finale is dedicated to her, and it will be extra special.” Jake Jacobson, who has been shooting hand-fired shows for 46 years, says this will be his last show and he has brought additional fireworks as a “send-off” to himself. He has ordered special candles and special air shells, and some comet shells that burn on the way up as well as on the way down.
