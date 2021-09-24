This month, we are excited to announce a new in-person event series. Over the last few months, we have enjoyed working in partnership with City of Healdsburg Parks & Facilities on a few collaborations in our local parks. In June and July, we posted “storywalks” at Badger and Giorgi Parks.
Now that September has rolled around, we are trying out a series of storytimes in the parks. Storytimes are one of our most beloved activities and with the social distancing and safety protocols of the pandemic, we have been unable to provide them in person for 18 months.
Come to Giorgi Park for family storytime on Fridays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 8, at 10:30 a.m. Miss Charity is mixing it up with some long-time favorites as well as stories you might not have heard yet. Please bring blankets or chairs; families will set up on the grass between the play area and the parking lot. We are currently asking families to register for the events; please give us a call at 707-433-3772 or register online at sonomalibrary.org/events-at-the-library.
In addition to the regular storytimes, we are preparing a special Not-So-Spooky Storytime for Oct. 29. Stay tuned for more information about this special holiday event and save the date for more fun for the family with Miss Charity.
As we prepare for the holiday season, we have a casual on-your-own craft project ready for you to try out in the library. As part of Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, feel free to come by and help make a few marigolds from folded crepe paper and pipe cleaners. These beautiful decorations will be used to help build a community display we will feature during the month of October. We are excited about this fun activity and look forward to seeing the results.
Some of you have noticed already that our library has a new magnifier tool available. Anyone using our books on CD often will decry the very small print on the back, making it hard to read the plot summaries. Maps, phone books and other small-print items also present a challenge sometimes, and we are pleased to present a new MagniLink One magnifier for your use. This tool is a powered magnifier that will zoom in on the text but also provides multiple settings for color and contrast to help with readability. The tool has very few controls, making it a user-friendly option for anyone in our community. We encourage you to give it a try.
One more item of interest is our current display near the entrance to the Wine Library. As you might imagine, with hundreds of books borrowed from the library every day, sometimes bookmarks are mistakenly left behind. If we can identify the person who may be missing something, we try to put them in touch, but sometimes we find oddities in years-old volumes as we are maintaining our shelves or there is no possibility for reconnection.
For that, we have created a display called “The Things We Leaf Behind.” Consider it a last-chance opportunity to reconnect with your missing bookmark … or simply an astounding sight to behold near the back of the library. Rather than trying to describe the immense variety to be found here, we invite you to come and see it for yourself over the next month or two.
Jon Haupt is the branch manager of the Healdsburg Regional Library.
