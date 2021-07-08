The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – July 7, 1921
Holiday fires do considerable damage
Careless campers and motorists, with both of which the county was overrun Sunday and Independence Day, are held responsible for the large number of fires reported in almost all sections of the county over the last weekend. Carelessly thrown cigarette and cigar butts, unextinguished or unwatched camp fires, and heedless use of fireworks are believed to have been three contributory causes to the conflagrations that in some cases, did serious damage. Most serious of the blazes was that which swept over approximately 2000 acres in the hills southeast of Healdsburg. Automobile loads of fire fighters, including several from this city, helped to bring the blaze under control, but not before it had consumed much valuable timber and pasturage. The flames burned over a thousand acres on the John Wright ranch. The conflagration belched forth huge clouds of black smoke, which could be seen for miles. It was well on into the night before the fire was under control.
75 years ago – July 5, 1946
Garden Club asks for city aid in fight against earwigs
The growing menace, of the earwig pest, a type of insect comparatively recent in this community, was recognized when a committee of two ladies from the Healdsburg Garden Club visited the city council and asked assistance in conducting an educational campaign and an extermination method directed against this aggressive invader of homes and gardens. Mayor O. H. Price told the ladies that the city did not own any spray equipment, nor did it have any chemical department to provide bait in fighting the pest. Individual property owners are finding it impossible to prevent spread of earwigs because in spite of their fight against them, laxity on the part of neighbors permits reinfestation. The pest is now taking possession of vegetable and flower gardens, as well as houses, throughout the city. A University of California Agricultural Extension Service bulletin, Circular 87 entitled “Insects and Other Pests Attacking Agricultural Crops,” states that they feed on foodstuffs in the house and are offensive to have around since they hide under rugs, in shoes and clothing, and in and under many household objects. They are controlled by broadcasting a bait composed of 12 pounds of wheat bran, 1 pound of sodium fluosilicate, and 1 quart of fish oil thoroughly mixed together."
25 years ago – July 10, 1996
Big museum open house set Sunday
A day of free festivities is planned by the Healdsburg Museum Sunday, July 14 to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The public is invited to view a new exhibit, “The Museum as Community 1976-1996,” and the garden gazebo donated by the community. Booths in the newly landscaped garden will demonstrate genealogy research for adults, and for children archaeology, flint knapping, dollmaking and basketry. The Mariachi band “Los Jiros” will entertain.
