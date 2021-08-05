The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – August 11, 1921
Salvation Army opens post here
Major Allison Coe of San Francisco on Friday evening directed the ceremonies attending the opening of a Salvation Army post in the Fox building here. The Lytton band of eighteen pieces furnished music for the evening. A delegation of Santa Rosa Salvationists was present, headed by Captain Phillips of the county seat. Brigadier Frank Waite of Lytton, and a party from that section, also took part in the ceremonies, which were well attended.
50 years ago – August 5, 1971
BZA considers camp facilities for Trowbridge
W. C. Trowbridge, the Russian River canoe czar, is seeking an amendment to his existing use permit from the Board of Zoning Adjustments at the Jimtown bridge area in Alexander Valley to include campground facilities for tents, campers and trailers. Trowbridge’s original permit did not allow him such privileges and the county warned him against allowing camping in the area earlier this year. He contended he had no control over the situation. Now it appears he wants to cover it by formally controlling the camping through a use permit. The BZA is set to hear his case Aug. 12.
25 years ago – August 7, 1996
New fire department gets a new home
The newly formed Dry Creek Volunteer Fire company has a new home. Mary Soiland has donated an acre and a half lot across Westside Road from the Healdsburg City Yard for use as a fire station. In its eleventh week of training under Chief Fred Williamson, the department already has 43 men and women training as volunteers. The company, which absorbed the Rio Lindo department when it was formed, has three structure trucks, two brush trucks and one 4,000-gallon tanker. Much of the equipment has been donated. The chief stressed that more volunteers are needed. Training sessions are held Monday evenings at Rio Lindo Academy. The department got its first taste of firefighting two weeks ago at the Seghesio Winery fire in Healdsburg and they were busy last weekend at a practice where a grass fire was set and extinguished.
