The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – July 28, 1921
To attend highway palms
A crew of workmen has been ordered to remove all weeds about the palms on the highway at the entrance of the city, to cultivate about the little trees and to water them if necessary, according to a letter received from J. H. Kreitler, resident engineer of the State Highway Commission at Petaluma. The letter was in response to an inquiry from Secretary J. M. Alexander of the Chamber of Commerce.
50 years ago - July 15, 1971
Armory approved for new school
Healdsburg Elementary School trustees have voted to go ahead with renting the former National Guard Armory on Powell Avenue for kindergarten through third grade students, for $100 a month and presumably a national emergency would be needed to get the school evicted. The board’s action came after Fire Chief Jack Relyea said he considered the building a good risk, and administrators said a high fence could be built to stop stray golf balls from Tayman Park, noise could be largely controlled by drapes and carpet and the building could be adequately heated. The district plans to ask the City Council to approve sidewalks on both sides of Powell Ave. up to the Armory. Until those sidewalks are completed no child will walk to the school. Preparation of the Armory should be completed by school’s opening. It involves installation of carpeting (not yet bought), shelves, blackboards, additional restroom facilities and moveable partitions to divide study areas.
25 years ago – July 24, 1996
Healdsburg boy honored
Patrick McRee was honored recently in Washington D.C. as the winner of the $15,000 Discover Card Tribute Award Scholarship at a ceremony that featured former Olympic skating champion Scott Hamilton, and country-western singer Trisha Yearwood, who were among the judges. The award, sponsored jointly by Discover Card and the American Association of School Administrators, recognizes high school juniors who have maintained a minimum grade point average and who have demonstrated special talents and leadership skills, participated in community service, undertaken unique endeavors or overcome personal obstacles. McRee is the leader of the local Fire Explorer program, and award-winning cello player, a runner and member of the Healdsburg Swim Club, and is also a writer.
