The following snippets of history are drawn from the pages of the Healdsburg Tribune, the Healdsburg Enterprise and the Sotoyome Scimitar, and are prepared by the volunteers at the Healdsburg Museum & Historical Society. Admission is always free at the museum, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 years ago – September 29, 1921
‘Portable' dam over river is Chamber's plan
Plans for a permanent dam foundation across the Russian River, in order to insure a long, deep pool for vacationing boaters and bathers here every summer, is being considered by the Chamber of Commerce. The lack of this was severely felt during the past summer during the construction of the river bridge. Plans call for the laying of a permanent concrete foundation across the river at the location of the previous dams. At specified distances across the top would be holes into which posts could be placed when it is desired to back up the water. The wall of the dam would be fixed to these posts. The cost of the foundation would be about $600, it is estimated. A pool that would permit boating from the point below the river bridge where the dam would be built, all the way around Fitch Mountain to Camp Rose, would be provided by this scheme.
75 years ago – September 20, 1946
River Park plan cancelled
Plans for the establishment of a county memorial park on the Russian River at Healdsburg were knocked into a cocked hat this week when the county planning commission belatedly learned that a lumber company held a preferential option on part of the park site. The county was ready to exercise options secured by the Healdsburg American Legion post but dropped the whole idea like the traditional “hot potato” when the lumber company came forward with a previous option. The Legion originally secured an option on beach property along the river and presented it to the county board of supervisors as a memorial site. The board of supervisors then referred the matter to the planning commission which decided to take the entire property including the building now leased by the lumber company. When news of this was made public, the lumber company exhibited a preferential option that had been granted by the property owners and embodied in the lumber company lease. It was at this stage of the game that the county decided to drop the whole matter. It could not be learned today whether the lumber company had exercised its option on the property but it was definitely assured that the county had no further interest in the entire plan.
50 years ago – September 16, 1971
Monday the temperature shot to a record 114 degrees and as drivers passed the First National Bank sign on Healdsburg Ave. they could be seen to crook their necks just to make sure it was as hot as they thought it was. The previous high ever recorded for Healdsburg was 113 degrees on June 14, 1961. While a cooling trend is expected this weekend, it can still stay plenty warm. Weather reports going back to 1935 show 100 degrees temperatures clear into the middle of October, but one record a year is enough. Right?
