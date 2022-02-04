Storage not shortage
EDITOR: I was so excited when I saw the headline in your Jan. 27 paper which read, “Healdsburg moving to six stage water shortage plan.” I mistook the word shortage ... thinking, hopefully, that it was storage.
The plan the city council approved is no more than a continuation of past water consumption reductions and regulations.
Nothing was done or has been done about a much needed water storage system, or, new sources of water.
The city council is reacting to a problem instead of figuring out how to solve the problem of a no adequate storage of water system.
Jim Walters
Healdsburg
Vaccine discussions
EDITOR: Why is our local news not talking about all the deaths and disability caused by these COVID-19 "vaccines"?
Joanne Busso
Healdsburg
(1) comment
The simple answer is because there isn’t any, at least not enough to be newsworthy. It’s difficult to know how to respond to a comment like this. If the writer can pose such a question despite overwhelming evidence there is far more likelihood of “death and disability” from Covid-19 than from the vaccines, and despite the epidemiological evidence that Covid-19 is spreading because of the unvaccinated population and endangering civilization as we know it, I doubt there is any logic which will give her an answer she will accept. But my suggestion is to look at the actual numbers.
