Water reserves
EDITOR: While I appreciate Gail Jonas's perspective from 50 years ago, I hardly think her view is relevant today. Keep in mind that the population of California in 1971 was about 20 million. Now at nearly 40 million, the population is double that of fifty years ago. Consider too, that Healdsburg's population was about 5,400 (now about 11,500)) in 1971.
Meanwhile, aside from Lake Sonoma and Los Vaqueros reservoir in Alameda County, virtually no water storage has been developed in the state in those 50 years. The limited ground water Ms. Jonas fought for would hardly be enough to serve the current needs of Healdsburg today. Further, the lack of foresight and political courage from legislators in the county and in Sacramento resulted in the lack of resources we face today.
We Californians face water shortages, electrical outages, crumbling roadways and dismal public education systems due to lack of real leadership in Sacramento. They have taken their eyes off the ball and fouled off opportunities to maintain basic services to the highly taxed subjects they supposedly serve.
John Angius
Healdsburg
Us vs. Burbank
EDITOR: I just spent the weekend in Burbank, California. Burbank experiences a yearly rainfall of 17 inches; Healdsburg experiences a yearly rainfall of 42 inches. Both locations have had lower-than-average rainfall in the past year. However, Burbank's lawns are dark green, there were sprinkling systems were on in the afternoon, glasses of water were offered at every meal and last night we were greeted by fireworks. I am not pointing fingers at any person, group or business, but what's the difference?
Brent Mortensen
Healdsburg
