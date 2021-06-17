A message to the Healdsburg community from Mayor Evelyn Mitchell
We have been through so much over the last year. After surviving multiple fires and a pandemic, the last thing any of us want is another emergency. But, unfortunately, another emergency is upon us. The drought we are experiencing presents us all with yet another challenge and, once again, we are asking our community to step up and come together to meet the moment. We must preserve our precious water supply for public health needs.
As you may know, most of Healdsburg's water comes from Lake Mendocino, which is facing its worst summer on record after two very dry years. We have received a notice of water rights curtailment from the State Water Board and they have mandated reductions in usage. Because of the critically low water supply, the City Council made the difficult decision of imposing strict restrictions on water use to reach a system-wide reduction of 40%. We need our residents to stay at or below 74 gallons per person per day and businesses are being asked to make comparable reductions.
Our beautiful green lawns are the biggest culprits for water usage. So we need to have irrigation systems turned off. Believe me, I understand how painful this step is, but we really don’t have a choice. The silver lining is the city already has several programs in place to support conservation. We have financial incentives for removing lawns, installing low-flow fixtures, installing greywater systems and irrigation system upgrades. The city is rolling out a program that will provide deliveries of recycled water for irrigation at no cost to residents. Of course, even with these steps, we are going to lose some lawns and plants this summer. While this is unfortunate, our goal is to make sure we have enough water for our critical needs. By acting now, we can avoid more severe shortages in the future.
In the past few years, I've seen Healdsburg overcome one challenge after another. I’ve been inspired and impressed with the creativity and commitment our community has shown. I know by working together we can overcome this drought as well. Thank you for your cooperation and partnership.
Evelyn Mitchell, Mayor
It didn't have to be this way
Perhaps you have been reading that Ukiah has plenty of water. How can that be when it, like Healdsburg, is below Lake Mendocino on the Russian River?
It, unlike Healdsburg, has successfully and carefully tapped its groundwater.
Here in Sonoma County, we had the opportunity to do that, too. Why didn't we? Because those in power chose to build the Warm Springs Dam instead. Fifty years ago, I was co-chair of the Warm Springs Dam Task Force, and we urged the Sonoma County Water Agency, who was partnering with the Army Corps of engineers, to consider our groundwater as an alternate to the dam.
The head of the water agency at that time, Gordon Miller, told our geologist, Eugene Boudreau, "There is very little groundwater in Sonoma County, and what is there is of poor quality." This is not true.
So what do we do now? A possible partial fix (nothing can make up for the lack of rain) is an integrated water system which uses water four times along with recharging groundwater. Another Healdsburg resident, who has successfully done this with a demonstration project at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas 10 ten years ago, have over the past two years been meeting with key people in Healdsburg, both city officials and residents. Guess what? So far no one seems to be interested in learning more.
Gail Jonas
An open letter to the Healdsburg City Council
We have been living in unprecedented times (flood, fires, evacuation, then a year-long quarantine) and the city of Healdsburg’s pattern of continuing to approve luxury resorts and millionaire housing to be used by wealthy investors and second and third home owners on the backs of Healdsburg residents is untenable and must be paused.
Until the residents can see our next five year Urban Water Management Plan (due July 1 to the state of CA but now postponed until August), I am pleading with you to call for an emergency moratorium on all non-essential housing.
Defining what is “essential“ may be analogous to what our state — during the COVID pandemic — determined was required work: tourism, real estate investments, luxury restaurants and hotels are not as critical to the health and welfare of our already established businesses and residents. We live here. We work here. We care about our water use. We plan to conserve and support each other. Our guests, tourists, will not be taking a break. Residents will be greatly modifying their ability to entertain, invite family and friends to stay in their homes this summer because of water rationing. I have told my family and friends not to stay with me in my home that costs me $1,000 a month in Sonoma County property tax assessments and bonds to pay for our schools and libraries among other public needs. We pay an expensive price to live in Healdsburg. Now we see our basic need, access to water, is in danger. This serious problem demands a conservative, deliberate action. From you.
You are our elected officials, you do have the power, the authority, to push pause. Take a break.
You all are doing just that — taking a pause — you are taking the long month of July “off.” The entire month of July offers no public way to voice concerns, to be heard by our elected during a crisis. No scheduled city council meetings. Just when it looks like we can have live democracy, not on Zoom. July is a month surely to be hot, dry, and potentially dangerous, a month when a critical point in decision-making that affects your constituents may leave us high and dry. You are needed.
Please do your duty and protect Healdsburg. What I hear from my Healdsburg residents and businesses is frustration and anxiety. What we want IS legal and feasible and the right action to take.
Unanimously you voted as a council to enact Stage Three Water Restrictions. The city staff is educating, residents and businesses are learning about habits and practices related to water usage, and we are spending our own money to buy water tanks, supplies to create grey water “laundry to landscape” and we are adapting to these necessary imposed reductions.
We must prioritize livability over profitability.
Direct our city attorney to research and compose the emergency moratorium on new and future development that impacts our limited water supply.
I implore you to halt all new water hook ups in the city of Healdsburg until we have a viable plan to provide basic water for our city. This is prudent, not unrealistic.
This is why you were elected. We trust you to do what is right.
Brigette Mansell
