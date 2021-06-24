Suspending flow for fish
EDITOR: Since we’re in a drought emergency, why isn’t Senator Mike McGuire petitioning the California legislature to suspend the mandatory flow rate of water released from Lake Sonoma for fish habitat? If Senator McGuire isn’t serving We the People of the North Coast District, who does he serve?
Joanne Busso
Healdsburg
