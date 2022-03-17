Calling Peptoc
EDITOR: Gents, I watched this story (about Peptoc Hotline) on the CBS Evening News, and was so pleased to see creative minds at work. The purity and love of their words were so uplifting and original. I lost my spouse in 2020 and was feeling a little blue, and they brought joy/smile to me. Thank you all you beautiful children.
Rita Luther
West Des Moines, Iowa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.