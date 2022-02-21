Ah, February — so many notable dates: Groundhog Day, Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day. However you celebrate, please send your newsy items to me in care of The Healdsburg Tribune. “IDlewood 3” (433) was the town’s original telephone exchange and now “Hedda Healdsburg” wants to know all!
It was a “mood violet” downtown recently. The white, holiday twinkle lights entwined around lampposts and the Gazebo were replaced by purple ones. Also on display in the Plaza was a purple tunnel of lights, perfect for photo ops. Mark Themig, community services director, said this cheerful art project was only planned to be up through Valentine’s Day.
“These temporary installations are intended to bring joy,” he said. The lights go up three times a year: the holidays, Valentine’s Day and the Fourth of July. Recreation Manager Dave Jahns added that another art project will be appearing, though. An interactive light display, called “Soundstage” will be installed in the Gazebo, mid-February through March 13. This sound display contains 800 LED lights, and will react to conversations, and music nearby. Created by Gregg and Greta Schoenberg, it will provide a new and unexpected experience in the Plaza. All of these bright art encounters are funded by the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District.
Girl Scout Cookie time. Spring and Girls Scout cookies go hand-in-hand. Look for Scouts to be setting up tables at Big John’s, Safeway, ACE Hardware and Enso Management in the coming weeks. Facebook has postings by individual local Scouts, too, if you wish to have cookies delivered right to your home. There’s a new brownie-caramel flavor: Adventureful. Why, um, it’s almost your civic duty to buy a box!
A new fire truck is arriving in town. Recently, a Healdsburg Fire Department team including Reserve Firefighter Lance Macdonald, Firefighter Mike Jacobs, City Mechanic Jacob Green, Captain John Sullivan, Reserve Engineer Robert Morris flew to Wisconsin to inspect the work on a new Pierce Ladder Truck.
“It’s a really beautiful truck,” said Fire Chief Jason Boaz. “We put a lot of thought into the purchase. It’s basically a rolling, multi-purpose tool box, with pump, hose, and tools.” It has a dual rear axle, a tighter turning radius, and a 107-foot ladder, making this the longest ladder in the county. Since Healdsburg responds to mutual aid requests, this added feature will be an asset for the town’s needs and also for the greater community. The Pierce truck replaces an aging City fire truck with just a 75-foot ladder. “This truck is meant to serve the City for 25 years,” the Chief added. “It belongs to the citizens of Healdsburg and we’ll want them to see it.” The new fire tuck will be on display after it arrives in early March. The purchase was made possible with the help of the Mill District project, and the City.
Congratulations to all of the winners of the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Founded in 1983 in Cloverdale, over 55 wine professionals were judges this year. Wine industry legend Joe Vercelli was one of the original judges; now his daughter Anne is an Assistant Director of SFCWC.
Congratulations, also, to David Stare of Dry Creek Vineyard. He was recently named an “American Wine Legend” by the Wine Enthusiast Magazine. The honor was bestowed at the 22nd annual Wine Star Awards on February 7th.
You may have heard that Rosanne Park, owner of the Purls of Joy yarn and knitting shop, is “changing gears” after 12 years, and has placed the beloved store for sale. She will be doing her own separate in-store and online creations as “Comfort and Joy Yarn Co.” Knitting enthusiasts have rallied around, though. Some individuals have plans to form a co-op and purchase the business.
A little mystery. In a cookbook and a collection of ephemera, we recently came across a flyer (perhaps from the late 1950s) for The International Redwood House restaurant. It was located “1 mile north of the city limits,” and offered breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, including “giant barbecued hamburgers” and “unusual English desserts.” It touted the largest selection of wood gifts in America. Ladies could receive a free, hand-carved redwood initial pin. Does anyone recall this restaurant/store, or where exactly it was located?
