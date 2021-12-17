Winter greetings and goodwill to all Healdsburgers. “IDlewood 3” was the town’s original telephone exchange and now “Hedda Healdsburg” wants to know all! Please send your newsy items to me in care of The Healdsburg Tribune.
One harbinger of the season is the St. Paul’s Holiday Boutique. Its return provided a fun shopping spree for locals. Loaves of pumpkin bread, bags of persimmon cookies and jars of fig jam, lemon curd, and striated soup beans filled a few tables. Regulars knew where to hunt for lovely jewelry and fine china treasures. Christmas decorations, stockings, aprons, plants and general good cheer were all in plentiful supply.
If you appreciate the twinkly lights that bedeck downtown, then give a nod of thanks to the Park and Recreation staff for their work. The 45-foot tree in the Plaza has three thousand lights, alone. Staff estimates that about 24,000 lights fill the Plaza and nearby streets with that holiday shimmer.
On Nov. 29, Oakville Grocery hosted an outdoor menorah lighting for Chanukah. The ceremony began outdoors at 5 p.m. and included a violinist, and crafts for children. Over 80 participants spread to the sidewalk tables. Enthusiastic clapping accompanied “The Dreidel Song,” and an inflatable dreidel graced the courtyard. Jelly donuts and latkes were served. Rabbi Wolvovsky from Santa Rosa quizzed the children and distributed prizes and gelt. As candles were passed, and lit, one from the other, the Rabbi asked the crowd this question for the festival of lights: “Have I brought more light and warmth into the world?”
Nutcrackers galore. How many nutcrackers are there at Costeaux French Bakery? Trundle in and take a guess — you might win a prize. It’s free to enter. They also have “Secret Santa” requests still available for filling.
Looking ahead. Local writers John and Gabe Fraire may have one of their plays produced by the Raven Players. We’ve learned there will be a stage reading of their play, “Cesar Died Today,” on Jan. 31, 2022 at the new Healdsburg Center for the Arts site. The play is about a Mexican-American family hiding secrets. Rumor is it’s both funny and serious.
Brightly lit storefronts enveloped the chilly Plaza in a warm glow the night of the tree and menorah lighting on Dec. 3. Music rang out across downtown. Carolers in Victorian garb warbled “Gloria in Excelsis Deo” and “Jingle Bells,” with equal gusto; a jazz quartet performed later. Rotary Sunrise distributed free cups of hot chocolate (with marshmallows), warming tummies and cold hands. Additional food vendors were set up along Plaza Street. Winter fairies, high atop stilts, enchanted kids and adults alike. Some city council members were in attendance; David Hagele’s red-sequined jacket was in keeping with the holiday theme. The crowd included children quite eager to see Santa. He made his arrival with fanfare on a fire engine, and was accompanied by an elf, of course. At the countdown, Santa flipped a switch and red and white lights sparkled up and down the decorated tree. Other nearby Plaza trees were not to be out-done, though more modestly shone with red and green under-lights. Just beyond the Plaza, the tunnel of lights in the breezeway near Hotel Healdsburg and Lucky Heron made (and makes) for a lovely holiday photo opportunity.
’Tis also the season for a good deed. There are sock, coat, toy, and food drives around town. You can drop off unwrapped toys at the Toy Chest or the Police Department for the Toys for Tots program. The police department’s dispatchers are also collecting canned goods, now through Dec. 17. There is a friendly competition going on within SoCo Dispatch Centers as to who will gather the most canned goods. Our town’s 911 dispatchers won last year! Parish Café is hosting a food barrel; bring in a non-perishable food donation and receive beignets in thanks. And, don’t forget furry pals. The Humane Society’s Healdsburg Shelter is in great need of gently-used towels for shelter animal care. They would be grateful for wet and dry cat food, too, for their “Pet Food Pantry.” Various schools have been selling spiced nuts, and wreaths. The city’s many nonprofits would be happy for contributions. Opportunities abound for giving.
Marie Butler is a freelance writer and a full-time Healdsburg resident for over 34 years. Growing up, she spent delightful summers at her family’s Del Rio Woods home, and had an Idlewood phone number. She is the author of the children’s book “Herbie – A Toy’s Adventures in Healdsburg,” and has written various articles about our area.
