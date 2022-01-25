Wishing all Healdsburgers a happy and healthy 2022. The recent rain, followed by sunshine has a few, early blades of mustard grass already popping up. In case you didn’t know, “IDlewood 3” (433) was the town’s original telephone exchange and now “Hedda Healdsburg” wants to know all! Please send your newsy items to me in care of The Healdsburg Tribune.
If the holiday hustle and bustle kept you away from the museum’s latest exhibit, “From Diggers Bend to River Rock: People and History of Dry Creek Rancheria,” note that it will be on display through May 29. It’s guest-curated by the Dry Creek Pomo historian, Sherrie Smith-Ferri. Holly Hoods, museum curator, says, “The exhibit presents an overview from a Native perspective.” This is a living exhibit, which has grown as tribe members have continued to share treasured family photos and objects. Holly is proud that the exhibit showcases the world-class basketry created by the Southern Pomo and Western Wappo weavers from our local area, especially at the turn of the 20th century. She adds, “We have supplemented the Healdsburg Museum collection with over 80 baskets from major institutions and private lenders. I am even prouder that the exhibit demonstrates the resiliency, creativity and self-determination that is carried on by the people of Dry Creek Rancheria today.”
Some changes to this year’s Winter Wineland, sponsored by the WineRoad, included smaller groups of winery guests, by reservation only. A few Friday events and Monday offerings were also in the works. Teri Rolleri, chief executive hospitalian at Orsi Family Vineyards on Magnolia Drive, planned to welcome guests to their Friday evening reception. “We’ll be serving cheeses, our gold-medal-winning olive oil, and Journeyman meats in our charcuterie board to pair with our wines.” Italian music will carry through their theme on their piazza. COVID protocol and county restrictions were to be respected, of course.
Along with other builders across the U.S. and Canada, local Jonny Juarez has been busy creating his own chopper for the 2022 Biltwell People’s Champ “build-off” competition. You may have seen Jonny posing his “Gypsy Rose” motorcycle around town. The basic bike started life as a 1969 Harley-Davidson Ironhead, and he has spent 200 hours — so far — working on just the frame. The bike is a tribute to the famous “Gypsy Rose” lowrider car, now on display in the Petersen Automotive Museum. Jonny received the blessing of the family of “Gypsy Rose,” and from one of the car’s original artists, to proceed. All bikes will be shown at the Born Free Motorcycle Show in Anaheim in June. As of this writing, Jonny is one of 24 semi-finalists. See his Instagram page at @skidrowjonny for photos of the bike and more info. He’s proud to represent Healdsburg in this competition. Jonny is also the coordinator of the town’s Friday night car cruises.
The “Telescope People” have appeared once more at Lake Sonoma. No, these are not aliens, but rather amateur astronomers who set up their telescopes on the Saturday night closest to a new moon. It’s an informal group; they usually meet at the Lone Rock parking lot area of Lake Sonoma. There’s a great opportunity for teen astronomers, too, through the Robert Ferguson Observatory. Stephanie Derammelaere, their executive director, says, “We offer so many wonderful programs for students. In fact, our Striking Sparks program has kicked off for 2022.” The Striking Sparks program promotes science education and interest in astronomy for local students. “Our goal is to strike more sparks of interest in Sonoma County students and each year we award the contest winners new, easy-to-use, six-inch reflecting Dobsonian mount telescopes.” Go to www.rfo.org for more information.
And attention young film enthusiasts. The Healdsburg Library is offering a chance for teenagers ages 12-19 to compete in a Film Festival. Teens can shoot a six-minute masterpiece and submit it from now through Feb. 1. The younger, pre-school set, can have parents dial 707-755-2050 to listen to a short recording of a librarian reading storybooks. New stories are available every Wednesday (in English and Spanish).One recent cute story was “Snow in the Jungle.” Book bundles (a hand-selected variety of books for you), and expanded hours are also current library perks.
Marie Butler is a freelance writer and a full-time Healdsburg resident for over 34 years. Growing up, she spent delightful summers at her family’s Del Rio Woods home, and had an Idlewood phone number. She is the author of the children’s book “Herbie – A Toy’s Adventures in Healdsburg,” and has written various articles about our area.
