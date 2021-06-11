Are you a farmers market shopper? I’m guessing many of you reading this are regulars, but maybe some of you are a “when friends or family are in town” kind of attendee and some have never been. If you do shop at the market, when did you first discover it and when did you decide that farmers markets were a viable and desirable shopping option?
Farmers markets and outdoor markets have been around since humans raised crops and animals, and made products to sell. They exist all over the world. I was fortunate to experience markets in places like Bangkok, Thailand, Port Antonio, Jamaica and Athens, Greece, where they take up a huge section of town and are open every day. The exotic nature of those environments, coupled with the reality that these markets had likely been happening since the produce came in on the backs of goats, or a river raft, made the overall concept of them romantic to me. Unlike the Safeways on the other side of town (yes, even back in 1973, when I was in Greece, there were Safeways in various parts of Europe), this was commerce at its most basic and personal level.
Now, as a manager of farmers markets, the romance has a different feel to it. I haven’t lost my reverence for the essence of this world we assemble and disassemble twice a week, but now I see it as an insider, and not some wide-eyed tourist. It seems to be my life’s calling to provide a venue for small business to sell their goods, and the temporary aspect makes them Brigadoon-like, adding to the allure. No two markets are alike. That being said, they’re consistent in feel: a gathering of tents and umbrellas erected, tables set up and goods displayed. People trickle in, the trickle becomes river-like, and reverts back to trickle towards closing. There’s laughter and conversations all around us. Families set up blankets near our booth and have a picnic. Kids’ faces are smeared with bits of strawberries.
Each vendor has their own store, and their own story. This year I’ve spent time getting to know my vendors’ histories and dreams, as I go to their farms and businesses to interview them for newsletters I’m sending via email to market customers and Healdsburg businesses. I get the inside scoop. I talk to vendors who’re struggling and those crushing it. One thing they all have in common is the desire to earn a living growing or making something of their own. The creativity and energy that goes into each business is inspiring. Below I’m including links to a couple of the e-blast newsletters. If you haven’t been receiving them and would like to, please drop by the Information Booth at the market and sign up for them.
The farmers’ market world is one which survives on love: Love for farming or producing goods of some kind, and the love patrons have for these labors. Then there’s the love we all feel for each other. Those of you who’ve come for years know what I mean. Vendors become your friends. By the end of the season we feel like a giant family. Thanks to all who’re a part of our clan. We’ll see you at the market!
Janet Ciel is the manager of the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market. She can be reached at manager@healdsburgfarmersmarket.org.
