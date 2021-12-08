Holiday shopping will give way to the longest running high school basketball tournament in Northern California this week (Dec. 8-11) as Healdsburg hosts the 72nd annual Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament. An annual rite of the winter season, the REIBT returns after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as always, will feature a boys and girl’s tournament running simultaneously starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and ending in the championship games on Saturday, Dec. 11.
For the first time, all games will be played on the HHS campus, with contests split between Smith Robinson Gymnasium (SMG) and the newly built auxiliary East gym.
The eight-team girl’s tournament includes Healdsburg, Kelseyville, Clear Lake, Arcata, Justin Siena, Fortuna, McKinleyville and Ukiah. Healdsburg opens the tourney against Clear Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.
The boy’s tournament shapes up as a highly competitive event featuring an eight-team field that includes Healdsburg, Windsor, Ukiah, San Rafael, Justin Siena, West County, Clear Lake and Middletown. The Hounds open up on Thursday, Dec. 9 against Middletown in an 8 p.m. tip-off in SMG.
Tickets for REIBT online
This year’s REIBT tournament directors are Lance Munselle and Todd Sheehy.
Tickets to the tournament can be purchased online using GoFan through the Healdsburg Greyhounds GoFan page or by paying cash at the ticket gate. All major credit cards are accepted, along with Apple Pay when purchasing online. To purchase advance REIBT tickets please visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CA9048.
