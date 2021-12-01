Healdsburg High School announced that it will be using GoFan for mobile ticketing for basketball games and the upcoming REIBT. Fans can purchase tickets online through the Healdsburg Greyhounds GoFan page or by paying cash at the ticket gate. All major credit cards are accepted, along with Apple Pay when purchasing online.
The new ticketing policy allows Healdsburg High to operate a more efficiently and professionally at the ticket gate while creating a safer and enhanced fan experience. Buying tickets online allows fans to access and share tickets easily by email or text without standing in line.
Fans are encouraged to buy tickets online prior to reaching the facility. Signage will be set up at the venue to help navigate an online purchase quickly and easily.
To purchase event tickets please visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CA9048
