Lean and mean is the best way to describe the 2021-22 Healdsburg High School wrestling team, as the Greyhounds embark on what is hoped will be a competitive winter campaign.
The Hounds will start the season with just 12-15 athletes on the roster (depending on the health of a few hopefuls), making it extremely difficult to fill all weight classes.
Veteran coach Scott Weidemier is back to lead the squad after a COVID-shortened spring season, with high hopes that his group of six seniors, five juniors, three sophomores and one freshman will develop into a strong and cohesive unit.
The list of veteran returnees to the team starts with 175-pound senior Jesus “Chuy” Anguiano, who comes from a strong family of wrestlers that included accomplished older brothers Marcos and Joel. Chuy Anguiano has showed plenty of promise in his own right during his first couple of seasons, including a second-place NBL finish in the 2019-20 campaign. The talented senior will be looking to build on that success this winter.
“He has good skills and an incredibly funky style that is sometimes a bit unconventional,” Weidemier noted. “He gets away with things many times because he is such a good athlete but breakdowns in fundamentals sometimes cost him at the highest levels. If he works hard this year and continues to focus on fixing those breakdowns the sky is the limit.”
Other seniors include: fourth-year 182-pound wrestler Saul Miguel, who has made a steady progression and looks to end his career on a high note; 152-pound Ryan Salvador, who wrestled his freshman year and has tremendous potential; 165-pound Alex Johnston, another athlete with one season of experience; and first year wrestlers, 180-pound Danial Mahmoodi and 145-pound Robert Beltran.
Other returning athletes are 132-pound junior Anthony Francis, known as the hardest working and most consistent wrestler on the team; 138-pound Cameron Pippi, a seasoned athlete with a big upside (currently injured); and 206-pound sophomore Charley Graves, who showed promise last spring. Another wrestler with experience is 130-pound sophomore Wyatt Zbinden, who moves over from El Molino. First year wrestlers are 155-pound freshman Nathaniel Rowland, an outstanding athlete, 150-pound sophomore Moises Lopez and 220-pound junior Victor Onate, who is highly motivated to improve.
The team was dealt an early blow when talented junior Jeremiah Michener Jr. suffered a back injury and may be lost for the season.
Also listed on the roster is 140-pound junior Tatiana Gonnella, the team’s lone female.
