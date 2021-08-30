The “Bear” Gray football era got off to electrifying start on Friday, as the first-year Healdsburg head coach led the Greyhounds to 20-14, come-from-behind victory in the high school season opener at Fort Bragg.
The win is the first for the Hounds’ varsity squad in three years and put an end to a protracted, 20-game losing streak.
“I’m just proud of the kids, it was an all-out effort from the entire team,” Gray said following the game. “I was pleased with our running backs, they really ran well. We still have a lot of work to do with our offensive line (pass blocking and long snapping) but overall, the Hounds fought all four quarters for the win.”
Healdsburg (1-0) will try to make it two in a row when they host San Rafael Bulldogs this Friday, Sept. 3 in the home opener at Recreation Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The teams last met during a COVID-shortened spring campaign in March when the Bulldogs came out on top, 42-20.
Ground and pound keys win
The Greyhounds’ ground attack, consisting of running backs Jose Nunez, Jacob Preciado and Jeremiah Michener Jr., proved to be a three-headed monster in combining for nearly 200 yards rushing on the night. Senior quarterback Jesus “Chuy” Anguiano overcame a relentless Timberwolves’ pass rush, throwing just four passes in the game.
The Hounds overcame an 8-7 halftime deficit with a strong defensive effort led by Nunez (8 tackles, 7 assists), Preciado (9 tackles, 5 assists, 1 sack) and Enrique Valenzuela (10 tackles, 76 assists).
Defensive end Eric Lopez Pardo logged the play of the game in the fourth quarter when he scooped up a Fort Bragg fumble and scampered 65 yards for the winning touchdown.
New era, new outlook
The victory sets the tone for a new chapter of Healdsburg High School football, which hasn’t had a winning season in eight years.
“I give my assistant coaches and the kids all the credit,” Gray noted. “The players are willing to work hard and that’s all the coaches can ask for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.