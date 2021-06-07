Event highlighted spring track season
Healdsburg High School played host to many of the top track and field athletes in Sonoma County in the first Redwood Empire Showcase meet on May 29.
The event served as a fitting highlight to an abbreviated high school season, one that will end without any postseason for perhaps the first time in local history.
As the name implies, the meet showcased the talents of the best the area has to offer and featured great individual performances for both male and female athletes.
Leading the charge for the Greyhounds was senior distance star Jack Vanden Heuvel, who captured first place in the boy’s 800-meter race in a sizzling, 1:56.32. Also competing for Healdsburg was Erick Gutierrez, who finished ninth overall in the 300 meter Intermediate hurdles in a time of 45.44.
Representing Healdsburg in the girl’s competition was junior Grace Pastene, who was the 14th place finisher in the high jump with a leap of 4’ 4.”
