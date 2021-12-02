The Kevin Leffew boys basketball era is officially underway for the Greyhounds, as they look to continue the success of former head coach Yasha Mokaram.
The Greyhounds are coming off of three straight league championships (in the last three full seasons), along with yearly trips to the postseason that have elevated the team to an elite level.
Leffew, a former assistant coach, has taken the reins with high hopes and expectations for his charges this season, as the team looks to compete in the highly competitive North Bay League Oak Division. Joining the coaching staff are assistants and former Healdsburg High School (HHS) players Jacob Pruitt, Dewey Widick and Clay Lazzaretto.
“We are excited to be back in Smith Robinson Gymnasium and back to work for an exciting basketball season,” Leffew reported. “This year, we have a great group of players who I expect will compete for a league title, which won’t be easy. Most schools in the Oak are large. We are by far the smallest school in the NBL (Oak or Redwood), so we have a disadvantage of pure numbers.”
The Hounds will carry 10 players on the varsity roster, led by fourth-year senior center Graham McDonald.
The 6-foot, 8-inch all-leaguer is a four-year starter who is equally good on both ends of the floor as a top scorer, rebounder and defender.
“He is so tough, plays great defense and is a huge presence for us inside,” Leffew noted. “I’ve been able to watch his growth for years and am so excited for his senior year.”
Joining him on the team is second-year senior Rolando Sanchez, who competed for the Hounds last spring after coming over from Roseland University Prep.
“He had to sit some with transferring in a shortened COVID season (last spring), but I’m excited to have him for a full season,” Leffew said. “He’s long and athletic and will be a great contributor for the Hounds this winter.”
Healdsburg’s other senior is shooting guard Sebby Leffew, a player eager to contribute with outstanding perimeter shooting.
Another key returnee is junior point guard Sam Vanden Heuvel, a court leader that can handle the ball, score and run the offense.
“Sebby and Sam are cousins and lead our backcourt,” Kevin Leffew noted. “They’ve been playing together for years, and this will be a special season watching them play off each other.”
Another key returning starter from the spring is junior forward Max Hubbell.
“He is versatile and does so much for our team,” Leffew said. “I’m expecting a great year from him as he does all the little things that don’t show up in a box score, yet he could also explode and lead us in scoring some nights.”
Other returning varsity players include junior forward Pedro Diaz and junior guard Berni Pimentel.
“Pedro is a force on the court and always puts his imprint on the game,” Leffew commented. “Berni has his spots on the court and is a good shooter for us.”
Joining the team is a pair of first-year varsity players, juniors Sebastian Miranda and Diego Zavala.
“Diego is so quick and competitive and has natural instincts to make plays,” Leffew noted. “Sebastian is a shooter and has been rounding out his game and will make a big contribution to our team this season.”
The lone freshman on the squad is Thatcher Little, a talented player that will have the opportunity to show what he can do this year.
“He’s talented and so competitive,” Leffew said. “I’ve been impressed with his fire to go out and compete against varsity competition so far and I’m excited to watch his career at HHS.”
Although the team will be tested nightly against the likes of NBL powers Cardinal Newman, Montgomery, Maria Carrillo, Santa Rosa and Windsor, the Greyhounds will welcome the challenge.
“Barring injury and illness, we should compete with all opponents and our team goal as set by our players is a league banner,” Leffew said. “I believe in this group and more importantly, we believe in each other.”
Healdsburg (1-1) has already logged a pair of preseason games, having dropped a 72-70 heartbreaker at Marin Catholic before bouncing back to rout Lower Lake 65-16.
The Hounds will compete in the annual Sutter Home Tournament in St. Helena on Dec. 2-4 and come home to host the 72nd Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament on Dec. 8-11.
