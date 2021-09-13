A decade’s long high school football tradition will come to an end this year when the Healdsburg Greyhounds say goodbye to venerable Recreation Park.
Starting next season in 2022, the Hounds will play all home football games on the Healdsburg High School campus on their newly renovated all-weather turf.
“The football teams already practice on our synthetic turf field at the high school and it doesn’t make sense to play our games at Rec. Park,” HHS Athletic Director Brian Osborn explained. “We want to get the word out this year so it’s not a big surprise to people next season.”
The Greyhounds have just three home football games remaining on the 2021 schedule; Sept. 17 vs. Willits, Oct. 22 vs. Santa Rosa and Oct. 29 vs. St. Vincent (Senior Night).
