The Greyhounds may have saved their best effort for the final cross country meet of the fall season on Nov. 20 at the North Coast Section Championships held at Hayward High School, logging a solid collective performance.
Competing in the Division 5, the Hounds finished 11th overall out of 26 competing teams in the boy’s race. Pacing the team was freshman Kaeden Anderson, crossing the finish line in 38th place in a fast 17:23. Also turning in strong efforts were teammates Jameson Dankowski (73rd, 18:20), Matthew Nielsen (85th, 18:41), Julian Johannssen (87th, 18:48), Erick Gutierrez (98th, 19:05) and Carter Cyphers (103rd, 19:21).
The HHS girls contingent was also impressive, logging a 17th place team finish. The ladies were led by junior Maggie Trebilcock, who finished 72nd overall in 22:44. Also competing for Healdsburg were Kira Nielsen (101st, 24:35), Sierra Anderson (105th, 25:01), Abigail Powell (117th, 25:46), Brenna Scott (132nd, 30:28) and Emily Pile (133rd, 31:01).
