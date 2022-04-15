NBL Redwood Swimming, April 13 swim meet results against Rancho Cotate High School
Submitted by Lorna Martin-Hayman
Boys: Healdsburg 116, Rancho Cotate 23
200 Medley Relay Healdsburg( M. Ridder, Y. Lemus, D. Madrano, J. Parmeter) 2:34:29, Healdsburg- ( M. Cabrjal, M. Neilson, J. Lucia, J. Johansen) 2:52:82
200 Free Rancho Cotate- Wood, 2:46:17, Healdsburg M. Ridder, 3:05:44, Healdsburg M. Nielsen, 3:07:35
200 IM Healdsburg -O. Hardin 1st, 2:49:43 , Healdsburg-J. Johansen, 3:08:11
50 Free - Rancho Cotate- Williams, 26:82, Healdsburg- D. Medrano, 31:06, Healdsburg-D. Mahmodi, 31:13
100 Butterfly Healdsburg-J. Gordon,1:08:06
100 Free Healdsburg-O.Hardin, 57:04, Rancho Cotate, Williams, 58:10 Healdsburg-D. Mahmodi, 1:14:49
500 Free Healdsburg- Parmeter, 6:37:43, Healdsburg- Y. Lemus,6:39:82, , Healdsburg- M. Carbajal, 7:23:04
200 Free Relay Healdsburg-(J. Gordon, O. Hardin, D. Mahmodi, M. Ridder) 1:55:87, Healdsburg, ( J. Lucia, M,.Carbajal, M. Figueroa, Y. Lemus) 2:22:07
100 Backstroke Healdsburg- J. Johannson, 1:24:14, Healdsburg-M. Ridder, 1:42:88, Healdsburg- D. Medrano, 1:53:91
100 Breastroke Healdsburg-J. Gordon, 1:18:79 , Healdsburg-J. Parmeter, 1:39:67, Healdsburg- M.Neilsen, 1:44:08
400 Free Relay Healdsburg- ( O.Hardin, J. Gordon, J. Parmeter, J. Johansen) 4:10:06
Girls: Healdsburg 89, Rancho Cotate 60
200 Medley Relay Healdsburg( T. Helfrick, H. Rueter, S. Conway, I.Smith) 2:40:74, Rancho Cotate ( Archer, Castellano, Flores, Caldero) 2:41:00,
200 Free Rancho Cotate, Archer, 3:08:23, Rancho Cotate -Coffman, Healdsburg- A. Thill, 3:09:15,
200 IM Healdsburg -T. Helfrick, 3:12:22, Rancho Cotate -Flores, 3:19:88,
50 Free Healdsburg- J. Holland, 37:48, Rancho Cotate- Barreto, 37:54, Healdsburg- A. Nicols, 39:58
100 Butterfly Healdsburg-S. Conway, 1:45:68
100 Free Healdsburg- H. Rueter, 1:13:57, Rancho Cotate- Flores, 1:14:28, Healdsburg- A. Thill, 1:28:44
500 Free Rancho Cotate- Coffman, 6:40:36, Rancho Cotate- Calderon, 6:51:60, Healdsburg, -M. Miller, 7:20:66,
200 Free Relay, Healdsburg ( T. Helfrick, S. Conway, I. Smith, H. Rueter) 2:22:89 , Healdsburg (M.Miller,G.DomenichelliJ. Holland, A.Thill) 2:46:19
100 Backstroke, Healdsburg -T. Helfrick, 1:31:38, Rancho Cotate- Archer, 1:38:52, Rancho Cotate- Moran, 1:58:33
100 Breastroke Healdsburg -H. Rueter, 1:38:6, Rancho Cotate-Castellos, 1:40:91, Healdsburg- M.Miller, 1:56:67
400 Free Relay Healdsburg (A. Thill, A. Nicols, A. Nicols, I. Smith) 5:45:20, Rancho Cotate- ( Coffman, Barreto, Rodriguez, Castellano) 6:34:53
