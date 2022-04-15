NBL Redwood Swimming, April 13 swim meet results against Rancho Cotate High School

Submitted by Lorna Martin-Hayman

Boys: Healdsburg 116, Rancho Cotate 23

200 Medley Relay  Healdsburg( M. Ridder, Y. Lemus, D. Madrano, J. Parmeter) 2:34:29, Healdsburg- ( M. Cabrjal, M. Neilson, J. Lucia, J. Johansen) 2:52:82

200 Free  Rancho Cotate- Wood, 2:46:17, Healdsburg M. Ridder, 3:05:44, Healdsburg M. Nielsen, 3:07:35

200 IM Healdsburg -O. Hardin 1st, 2:49:43 , Healdsburg-J. Johansen, 3:08:11

50 Free - Rancho Cotate- Williams, 26:82, Healdsburg- D. Medrano, 31:06, Healdsburg-D. Mahmodi, 31:13

100 Butterfly  Healdsburg-J. Gordon,1:08:06

100 Free Healdsburg-O.Hardin, 57:04, Rancho Cotate, Williams, 58:10 Healdsburg-D. Mahmodi, 1:14:49

500 Free Healdsburg- Parmeter, 6:37:43, Healdsburg- Y. Lemus,6:39:82, , Healdsburg- M. Carbajal, 7:23:04

200 Free Relay  Healdsburg-(J. Gordon, O. Hardin, D. Mahmodi, M. Ridder) 1:55:87, Healdsburg, ( J. Lucia, M,.Carbajal, M. Figueroa, Y. Lemus) 2:22:07

100 Backstroke Healdsburg- J. Johannson, 1:24:14, Healdsburg-M. Ridder, 1:42:88, Healdsburg- D. Medrano, 1:53:91

100 Breastroke  Healdsburg-J. Gordon, 1:18:79 , Healdsburg-J. Parmeter, 1:39:67, Healdsburg- M.Neilsen, 1:44:08

400 Free Relay Healdsburg- ( O.Hardin, J. Gordon, J. Parmeter, J. Johansen) 4:10:06

 

Girls: Healdsburg 89, Rancho Cotate 60

 

 

200 Medley Relay  Healdsburg( T. Helfrick, H. Rueter, S. Conway, I.Smith) 2:40:74, Rancho Cotate ( Archer, Castellano, Flores, Caldero) 2:41:00,  

 

200 Free  Rancho Cotate, Archer, 3:08:23, Rancho Cotate -Coffman, Healdsburg-  A. Thill, 3:09:15,

 

200 IM  Healdsburg -T. Helfrick, 3:12:22, Rancho Cotate -Flores, 3:19:88,

 

50 Free  Healdsburg- J. Holland, 37:48, Rancho Cotate- Barreto, 37:54, Healdsburg- A. Nicols, 39:58

 

100 Butterfly Healdsburg-S. Conway, 1:45:68

 

100 Free  Healdsburg- H. Rueter, 1:13:57, Rancho Cotate- Flores, 1:14:28, Healdsburg- A. Thill, 1:28:44

 

500 Free Rancho Cotate- Coffman, 6:40:36, Rancho Cotate- Calderon, 6:51:60, Healdsburg, -M. Miller, 7:20:66,

 

200 Free Relay, Healdsburg ( T. Helfrick, S. Conway, I. Smith, H. Rueter) 2:22:89 , Healdsburg (M.Miller,G.DomenichelliJ. Holland, A.Thill)  2:46:19

 

100 Backstroke, Healdsburg -T. Helfrick, 1:31:38, Rancho Cotate- Archer, 1:38:52, Rancho Cotate- Moran, 1:58:33

 

100 Breastroke Healdsburg  -H. Rueter, 1:38:6, Rancho Cotate-Castellos, 1:40:91, Healdsburg- M.Miller, 1:56:67

 

400 Free Relay Healdsburg (A. Thill, A. Nicols, A. Nicols, I. Smith) 5:45:20, Rancho Cotate- ( Coffman, Barreto, Rodriguez, Castellano) 6:34:53

 

 

