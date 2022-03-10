Healdsburg High School track and field athletes got off to a solid start at the Big Cat Invitational meet hosted by Santa Rosa on Saturday, March 5, an event that serves as the annual kickoff for the spring season.
This year’s meet featured cool but clear weather conditions, with hundreds of participating athletes from schools throughout the Bay Area.
The Greyhounds were represented by a small contingent at the event, combining a group of seasoned veterans with newcomers making their high school debuts.
Among the highlights for Healdsburg athletes came from freshman middle distance specialist Kaeden Anderson, who logged a solid, 4:53.48 in the 1,600 meters and a 2:14.12 in the 800. Senior teammate Jameson Dankowski ran the 1,600 in 5:14.40. Other notable performances for the varsity boys included Liam O’Gorman (34’ 9” triple jump) and Dax Heaney (5’ 0” high jump, 16’ 8” long jump).
Senior Grace Pastene logged a standout effort for the varsity girls (4’ 4” high jump, 12’ 11” long jump).
