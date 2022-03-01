Par Tee 36 is a weekly informal golf meet-up of women who play every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Tayman golf course in Healdsburg.
The weekly event includes playing nine holes of golf together while working on the short golf game. The group plays golf at each hole from 25, 50, 75 or 100 yards out from the green, with the goal of achieving par on each hole from a short distance.
This weekly golf get together is a good place for new golfers to practice and meet other women to play golf with. A message is sent out to interested golfers on Saturday morning, sign ups are taken, tee times are assigned and the group plays golf on Wednesday afternoons.
Par Tee 36 is a group of women who are looking to improve their golf game while making new friends who want to share golfing experiences together. There is no cost to join the group besides green fees and cart fees. It is set up so participants can play whenever they can with no weekly commitment, just come out and share a love of golf and laughter.
Anyone concerned about skill level needn’t be — all golfers regardless of skill level are welcome. Golf Lessons at Tayman Park are available for those of who are interested in improving their game.
Par Tee 36 is an ideal setting for someone new or returning to golf to meet other female golfers to play with and experience the wonderful game of golf. Women interested in joining Par Tee 36 are encouraged to contact Nancy Le Claire at nancy_leclaire@ yahoo.com.
