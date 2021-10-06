Whenever possible, SoCoNews will publish highlights from the Healdsburg Youth Soccer League as written by league officials.
U-12 boys
The Healdsburg Black Panthers traveled to Windsor for a tightly contested match. Willam Ullyott had a stunning first-half goal while Oscar Stewart did an amazing job as goalie in the second half of play. The Black Panthers return to action next Saturday in a cross-town match against Healdsburg Olimpico.
U-12 girls
The Healdsburg Dire Wolves were on the field both Saturday and Sunday against Windsor opponents. On Saturday Lilian Campbell tied the game 1-1 with a strong strike to put the Dire Wolves on the board. While the Dire Wolves went scoreless on Sunday, the team played excellent defense and had several near misses. Janelle Bekker missed a goal by just a foot in the closing minutes of play. Ava Wickersham also had a standout performance on the field.
After losing a close 3-2 match on Saturday against the Windsor Vipers which featured a goal by Madeleine Herzberg, the Healdsburg Devils returned to the field on Sunday to face the Windsor Killer Whales. The Devils trailed at halftime 0-1 but put together a strong second-half to turn the tide. Maria Castro converted two penalty kicks, Chiara Mork added two scores, and Natalia Arreguin put an amazing strike past the goalie sealing a 5-2 victory. Frances Hawkes, Bella Marguglio, Fiona O'Sullivan and Ryan Ferris all played excellent defense for the Devils.
U-14 boys
The Healdsburg Phantoms were visitors in Cloverdale on Saturday. The Phantoms were outplayed in the first half and losing 4-1 at halftime. However, a barrage of goals from Cayson Hagen, Liam Dannecker, John Henry Pittenger, and Lukas Brennan, along with a great second-half goalkeeping effort from Dylan Berry helped seal the 6-4 victory for the Phantoms.
The Healdsburg Aztec Warriors faced the Healdsburg Red Ravens under the lights on Saturday night in a thrilling match. Roars from the crowd could be heard from the high school field as the teams battled back and forth. The Aztec Warriors won the contest 8-2 with a balanced attack with goals from Silvestre Castro (2), Mason Radelfinger (2), Edwin Cruz, Raziel Saravia, Rhett Reed, and Henry Smith. After trailing 2-0 at the half, Xavier Gonzalez put the Ravens on the scoreboard after a 50 yard run and converting a one-on-one goal. Abran Gonzalez added a second goal for the Ravens off a rebound from the goalie.
U-14 girls
After two victories last weekend, the Healdsburg Cobras traveled to Windsor and were once again victorious. Goals by Adelaide Saunders, Lily Grace Brauninger, Emmersyn Reasoner, and Sophia Baldo were key in the victory. Stevie Mitchell and Gianna Garcia played great defense for the Healdsburg side.
The Healdsburg Habaneros had a bye this weekend.
U-16 girls
The Healdsburg Red Devils had their first home game Saturday morning at the Healdsburg High synthetic field. The team continued its strong play defeating a tough U16 WESCO team 4-1. Goals from Maddie Munselle (2), Stelli Stevens, and Julia Dolph rounded out the score sheet. Tehya Mitchell played phenomenally in goal while Sophia Saini, Estrella Santiago, and Brooklynn Graves had outstanding games in the mid-field
