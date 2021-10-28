Whenever possible, SoCoNews will publish highlights from the Healdsburg Youth Soccer League as written by league officials. Below is a recap of week three of the fall season.
U-12 girls
With a break in the rain Saturday morning, the Healdsburg U-12 girl’s teams the Devils and the Dire Wolves combined players to form the "Devil Wolves" and face off against the Cloverdale Pink Fire in a last-minute match. While the game ended in a 0-0 tie, it featured amazing runs at the goal by Delphine Ryan, Chiara Mork, and Natalia Arreguin. Savannah Chevalier-Welch and Hannah Jenkins were complemented by their coaches for strong play in the midfield while equal praise was heaped on Ava Wickersham, Janelle Bekker, Frances Hawkes and Maria Castro for their work on the defensive end of the field. Lilian Campbell's excellent play in goal was key to the Healdsburg side securing the draw.
U-14 boys
As the first major rainstorm of the season bore down on Healdsburg, the Phantoms and the Red Ravens took to the field Saturday morning in an anticipated match-up of local teams. Xavier Gonzalez of the Red Ravens opened up the scoring, which was quickly countered by a goal from Lukas Brennan to level the score at 1-1. Minutes before the half, Liam Danneker put the Phantoms ahead 2-1 with a powerful strike.
As the second half got underway, Xavier Gonzalez found the back of the net for the second time to level the score 2-2 but Lukas Brennan once again answered with his second goal putting the Phantoms up 3-2 that looked like it would earn a victory for the Phantoms. But a late goal off a rebound by Jose Martinez, then a goal from outside the box by Abran Gonzalez, gave the Ravens a 4-3 victory in the thrilling match.
