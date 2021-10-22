Whenever possible, SoCoNews will publish highlights from the Healdsburg Youth Soccer League as written by league officials. Below is a recap of week three of the fall season.
U-12 girls
The Healdsburg Devils fell in a close match against Cloverdale on Saturday. Madeline Herzberg opened up the scoring for the Devils and a second goal off a deflection provided the offense for the Devils. Thanks to strong play from Trinidad Garcia, Bella Abel, and Fiona O'Sullivan the Devils had the score tied 2-2 late in the second half. But with just minutes left in the game Sophia Soto of Cloverdale put a thunderous shot into the back of the net for a hat trick that sealed the victory for the Cloverdale side 3-2. Both coaches complemented the opposing sides for their hard play as the teams left everything out on the field.
U-12 boys
The Healdsburg Black Panthers were victorious 3-2 in Windsor on Saturday and 1-0 in Cloverdale on Sunday. The team played extremely well in both nail biter games. Oscar Stewart, Liam Wilch, and Matisse Van Keirsbilck were singled out for their strong play.
Healdsburg Olimpico hosted the Windsor Hawks on Saturday. Both teams played a defensive game in the first half with the score tied 1-1 at the break. Olimpico exploded in the second half with Edwin Lopez (2), Sebastian Callinan (2) and Adan Velasquez (1) all finding the back of the net. Olimpico defensive players Dylan Strykowski, Miguel Encizo, and Westin Bartlett played an exceptional game. Final score was 6-1.
U-14 girls
The Healdsburg Cobras traveled to Windsor for an away game. A goal at the end of the first half by Lila Kreck put the Cobras up 3-0. But the home team came roaring back with two goals to close the gap to 3-2. A goal by Adelaide Saunders completed the scoring for the Healdsburg side for a 4-2 victory. Sophia Baldo, Dasia Godoy and Liz Aleman all had excellent games.
U-14 boys
After a win on Saturday in Windsor that featured goals from Silvestre Castro (3), Rhet Reed (2), and Mason Radelfinger (1) the Aztec Warriors returned to their home field to face Willits. It was a thrilling game against the team from Mendocino County. The Aztec Warriors were up 1-0 thanks to an early goal by Silvestre Castro but Willits leveled the score 1-1 right before the half. The second half was scoreless thanks to excellent defense by defenders Liam Kramer and Raziel Saravia among others and the game ended as a 1-1 tie. Coach Silvestre Castro was thrilled with the effort his team displayed, commenting "This was a very talented team from Willits and our players really stepped up to the challenge."
U-16 girls
The Red Devils traveled to West County High School to take on the U16 WESCO girl’s team this past Saturday. The Devils were up 2-0 at the half thanks to goals by Julia Dolph and Brooklynn Graves. But the WESCO side came storming back in the second half and tied the score 2-2. With time running out in the second-half, Graves nearly had her second goal to put the Healdsburg side up but a handball was called leading to a penalty kick. Lily Grace Brauninger calmly converted the penalty and the Healdsburg side was victorious 3-2. Sophia Saini had an excellent game in goal while Siena Sabragia, Jennifer Sanchez, Zayra Jimenez were all cited for their strong play.
