Whenever possible, the Tribune will publish highlights from the Healdsburg Youth Soccer League as written by league officials. Below is a recap of week three of the fall season.
U12 Boys
Healdsburg Olimpico tied 4-4 in an away game Saturday in Windsor. Both teams played great in the close match. Edwin Lopez scored all 4 goals for the Healdsburg side. He was assisted on two of the goals by Jay Wanzer.
U12 Girls
The Healdsburg Dire Wolves faced Cloverdale at home. While the home team was short on players they put forth a tremendous effort. Aliyah Coronel put in a strong defensive effort and both Delphine Ryan and Mariana Nava kept the pressure on their opponents at the forward positions. Hannah Jenkins had several key stops at goalie.
The Healdsburg Devils faced Windsor in their first home match. After a first-half penalty conversion by Chiara Mork, second-half goals by Natalia Arreguin and Madeline Herzberg secured the 3-2 victory for the Devils. Ryan Ferris, Fiona O'Sullivan, and Remy Dorance anchored the defense for the home side.
U14 Boys
The Healdsburg Aztec Warriors faced Cloverdale and were victorious 3-1. Silvestre Castro had a defensive take away and pressed up the length of the field for the opening goal. Anthony Espinosa also found the back of the net and assisted on the final goal of the game converted by Frank Rea. Overall, it was a strong team effort against a talented Cloverdale squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.