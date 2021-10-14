Whenever possible, the SoCoNews will publish highlights from the Healdsburg Youth Soccer League as written by league officials. Below is a recap of recent U-16 level action.
U-12 Boys
The Healdsburg Panthers faced Healdsburg Olimpico Saturday in a battle of local teams. Both teams had several shots on goal with Olimpico goalkeeper Harrison Koseba making several key saves. The final score was 5-1, thanks to a hat trick by Sebastian Callinan, followed by goals from Edwin Lopez and Adan Velasquez. Asher Hildreth and London Hughes had outstanding games for the Panthers.
On Sunday, Healdsburg Olimpico was hosted by the Cloverdale Vipers. After both teams scored in the first 5 minutes, the game shifted to a defensive contest, but Olimpico found the net two more times giving the Healdsburg side the win. Sebastian Callinan, Edwin Lopez, and Jay Wanzer each scored for a 3-1 win.
Also on Sunday, the Healdsburg Panthers returned to the field to face another cross-town rival the Healdsburg Rams. While the Panthers were victorious both teams played great. Kevin Suazo was singled out for his great effort for the Panthers while Francis Maraviglia had a strong performance for the Rams.
U-12 Girls
The Healdsburg Dire Wolves faced the Healdsburg Devils on Saturday. The sidelines were packed in anticipation of an exciting game as this was the first time the two Healdsburg sides faced off. The teams did not disappoint. The game was tied 0-0 late in the second half thanks to excellent goalkeeping by Lilian Campbell and Janelle Bekker of the Dire Wolves and Eve Kladder of the Devils, when Campbell put a strike in the back of the net to break the tie and seal a 1-0 victory for the Dire Wolves. Both teams are looking forward to a thrilling rematch for their last game of the season in November.
U-14 Boys
On Saturday under the lights, the Healdsburg Phantoms fell short against their Healdsburg rivals, the Aztec Warriors. The Aztec Warrior’s stuck first with goals from Silvestre Castro and then Jarrett Rigney in the first half. The second half was scoreless with good defensive efforts from Octavio Duran and Omar Flores of the Phantoms, while Leo Asuncion was strong in goal for the Aztec Warriors. Phantoms forward Lukas Brennan and Aztec Warrior defender Liam Kramer provided some second-half excitement, with a couple of breakaways, but the Aztec Warrior defense prevailed.
U-14 Girls
The Healdsburg Habaneros fell 3-1 to their Windsor opponents on Saturday. Jaqueline Threlfall once again converted on a penalty kick for the home side, while Jane Perrill played a phenomenal game at striker. Amber Dhiman was also noted for her superb play in the game.
U-16 Boys
The Healdsburg U16 boys team competed in the Santa Rosa City Cup finishing with a 2-2 record over the weekend. Brandon Hausman fought through an injury to help his team while Victor Villarreal and Cristian Zavala had excellent tournaments for the Healdsburg squad.
U-16 Girls
The Healdsburg Red Devils traveled to Santa Rosa to play Empire Soccer Club and escaped with a 1-1 draw. After falling behind 1-0, Lily Grace Brauninger converted a free-kick to level the score. Jimena Pacheco and Meher Dhiman played excellent games in goal while Yuridia Hernandez fought through a first-half ankle injury to keep her team in the game playing both center defender and winger
