Whenever possible, the Tribune will publish highlights from the Healdsburg Youth Soccer League as written by league officials. Below is a recap of recent U-16 level action.
U16 Boys
In an emotional return to the field, the HYSA Healdsburg U16 boys team won their opening two games. Playing for the first time since 2019, for many of the players this is their first season without coach Jeff Hausman, who passed away in 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Coach Diego Gonzalez led the squad to the victories, beating Napa 6-2 and Willits 5-2. In the Willits victory, the team showed its grit in coming back from a 0-2 deficit with a strong second-half performance. Returning players Jeremiah Tinsley, Brandon Hausman and Flavio Fuhrer were singled out for their excellent play.
U16 Girls
The Healdsburg Red Devils also returned to the field for the first time since 2019 and won their opening match in Santa Rosa with a strong and balanced attack. Key goals were scored by Lucy Behrens, Siena Sbragia, Josie Mork, Lily Grace Brauninger, McKenzie Rigney, Lorelei Stuhlmuller and newcomer Jennifer Sanchez. Meher Dhiman dominated on defense and Jimena Pacheco had several key saves in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.