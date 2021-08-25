The Healdsburg High School Greyhound Boosters Club will host the 22nd “Almost Annual” Golf Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Healdsburg Golf Club at Tayman Park.
The event is the first after two straight years of cancellations due to COVID and proceeds will benefit all 17 sports programs at Healdsburg High School.
The tournament calls for check-in at 7 a.m. and a shot-gun start at 8 a.m.
The cost of each player is $100, which includes green fees and cart, golf balls, lunch, and a tee-shirt or visor.
Tournament prizes will feature $10,000 for a hole-in-one, longest drive and closest to the pin contests. A silent auction and raffle will also be held.
For more information or to register as a player or hole sponsor, contact Tournament Director Kim Thompson at (707) 484-7645, or visit www.healdsburghighboosters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.