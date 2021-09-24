The Healdsburg High School girl’s golf squad came up short against West County in a North Bay League match at the Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club on Sept. 20, falling to the hosts, 283-313.
Top scorers for the Greyhounds were Tehya Mitchell (51), Luci Hayen (59), Alex Greene (64), Elise Thompson (68), Milly Olch (71) and Jules Thompson (72).
