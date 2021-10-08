The Healdsburg High School girl’s golf team scored arguably its biggest win of the fall campaign this week, turning back West County, 269-285.
The Greyhounds got a great round from emerging star Tehya Mitchell, who fired a season-best two-over-par 37 at Tayman Park to take low scoring honors. Other Healdsburg scorers included Alex Greene (49), Luci Hagen (57), Jules Thompson (60) and Millie Olch (66).
Scorers for West County were Kaylynn Tesselar (57), Savanna Conwell (52), Angela Creery (55), Kayla Ficco (62), Jasmine Lau (62) and Sophia Silveria (62).
