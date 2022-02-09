It was a mixed bag for Healdsburg High School varsity soccer teams this week, as the Lady Greyhounds recorded one win in two outings while the boys fell in their lone outing to Cardinal Newman.
Ladies run past Lobos
The Lady Greyhounds logged their third win of the winter campaign in a Feb. 1 home match against Elsie Allen, overwhelming the Lobos in a 6-0 rout. Goals scorers for Healdsburg included Julia Dolph (2) Yanet Pacheco (2) and Viola Santana (2).
The Hounds (2-6, 3-9) took on a formidable opponent at Sonoma Academy two nights later, as the Coyotes scored early and often en route to a 7-0 win.
Greyhounds fall to Newman
The HHS varsity boys traveled to Cardinal Newman in their lone match of the week, spotting the Cardinals an early lead before getting a score from Azael Gonzalez (assist from Fernando Lara) to knot the contest at 1-1. Newman took a 2-1 advantage into the half and tallied an insurance goal after intermission on their way to an eventual, 3-1 victory.
The Hounds (2-3-1, 2-5-1) will close out the NBL schedule with upcoming road dates at West County on Wednesday, Feb. 9 (7 p.m.) and Ukiah on Saturday, Feb. 11 (3 p.m.).
