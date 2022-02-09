Julia Dolph (No. 7)

Healdsburg’s Julia Dolph (No. 7) went on the attack in a Feb. 1 varsity soccer match against visiting Elsie Allen. Dolph scored a pair of goals to lead the Lady Hounds to a 6-0 win.

 Photo Michael Lucid

It was a mixed bag for Healdsburg High School varsity soccer teams this week, as the Lady Greyhounds recorded one win in two outings while the boys fell in their lone outing to Cardinal Newman.

Ladies run past Lobos

The Lady Greyhounds logged their third win of the winter campaign in a Feb. 1 home match against Elsie Allen, overwhelming the Lobos in a 6-0 rout. Goals scorers for Healdsburg included Julia Dolph (2) Yanet Pacheco (2) and Viola Santana (2).

The Hounds (2-6, 3-9) took on a formidable opponent at Sonoma Academy two nights later, as the Coyotes scored early and often en route to a 7-0 win.

Azael Gonzalez (No. 7)

Azael Gonzalez (No. 7) tallied Healdsburg’s lone goal in a 3-1 varsity soccer loss to Cardinal Newman.

Greyhounds fall to Newman

The HHS varsity boys traveled to Cardinal Newman in their lone match of the week, spotting the Cardinals an early lead before getting a score from Azael Gonzalez (assist from Fernando Lara) to knot the contest at 1-1.  Newman took a 2-1 advantage into the half and tallied an insurance goal after intermission on their way to an eventual, 3-1 victory.

The Hounds (2-3-1, 2-5-1) will close out the NBL schedule with upcoming road dates at West County on Wednesday, Feb. 9 (7 p.m.) and Ukiah on Saturday, Feb. 11 (3 p.m.).  

Tags

Sports Editor

Greg Clementi is SoCoNews' sports editor, covering local sports in both north and west county since 2002. To borrow a line from Robert Frost, ‘I never feel more at home than at a ballgame.'

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.