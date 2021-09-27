The Healdsburg High School girls tennis team will open the 2021 season this week, hoping to finish among the top teams in a scaled down North Bay League.
The NBL Redwood Division will consist of just four teams this fall; Healdsburg, Rancho Cotate, Ukiah and Piner. The league was condensed when Elsie Allen and St. Vincent failed to field a team.
Led by veteran coach Val Cronin, the Greyhounds will open the league schedule on Sept. 28 at Ukiah, followed by a Thursday, Sept. 30 visit to Rancho Cotate. Healdsburg will play its first home match on Tuesday, Oct. 5 against Piner. All league matches start at 4 p.m.
Hounds winning numbers game
The Hounds will benefit from big surge in tennis popularity this year, with some 25 players, including 10 seniors, filling out JV and varsity teams.
Top players include senior singles player Indica Carroll (currently injured), with sophomore Izzie Smith starting the season in the No. 1 singles spot.
“She is tough and looks forward to a winning season,” Cronin said.
Other starting singles players feature seniors Katy Conrad, Allie Grande and junior Itzel Ortiz.
Leading doubles teams include; No. 1 tandem Jenn Rosillo-Citlaly Garcia and No. 2 line team Nancy Avila-Yami Arana.
Although it’s early, Cronin is optimistic about the prospects of her doubles teams this season.
“They’ve played together all four years and they’re looking forward to trying to have an undefeated season,” she said. “Overall, our team is definitely competitive this year.”
