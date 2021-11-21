The Greyhounds put the final wraps on the fall high school tennis season this month, ending the year with a solid showing at the North Bay League Redwood Division Championship Tournament.
With just Healdsburg, Ukiah and Rancho Cotate participating, the Hounds saw their top doubles team of Jen Rosillo-Citaly Garcia advance to the tourney finals before falling to the Ukiah tandem of Angelina Losak-Emily Najaramirez.
It was an all Wildcats final in the singles bracket, with Trix Holstine defeating teammate Elise Martinez to take home the individual title.
Healdsburg’s No. 1 singles player Indica Carroll logged a great tournament, advancing to the semifinals.
Both Carroll and the doubles team of Rosillo-Garcia qualified for the North Coast Section Championships by virtue of their outstanding performances.
All league team announced
Healdsburg was well represented in North Bay League all league voting, with six players making the list. Earning all league honors were Indica Carroll, Izze Smith, Jenn Rosillo, Citlaly Garcia, Yami Arana and Nancy Avila.
