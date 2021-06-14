TOC champs – The HLL AA Red Sox completed an undefeated season with an 11-10 victory over the Blue Jays to win the Tournament of Champions on Saturday. Pictured for the Red Sox are: back row, from left, coach Tony Vertolli, head coach Joe Collins, Vincent Verhil, Liam Burke, Darren McLea, Finn Hayman, Nolan Brenner, August Crabb, coach Ken Cyphers and coach Tony Luci.

Bottom row, from left: Wyatt Plum, Ryder Tusi, Luca Luci, Weston Bartlett, Johnathan Collins and Preston Fraser.