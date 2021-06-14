The exciting final phase of the 2021 baseball season is set to begin for some two dozen players in the Healdsburg Little League (HLL), as they prepare for their respective District 35 all star tournaments.
The HLL will field two all star teams this season – 10-Under and 12-Under (Little League Division.
The 10-Under squad, sponsored by Plum Electric, will be led by coaches Joe Collins, David Herzberg and Peter Swehla and feature players; Jacob Beltran, Nolan Brenner, Kyler Capinas, Johnathan Collins, Reuben Fincher, James Herzberg, Noah Lorenz, Wyatt Plum, Rex Sanneman, Oscar Stewart, Logan Swehla, Ryder Tusi and Vincent Verhil. The HLL will host the first two games of the U-10 District 35 tourney at the Healdsburg Elementary School (HES) Field of Dreams, beginning on July 3 at 10 a.m.
The HLL 12-U Little League all stars, sponsored by Engelke Construction, will be coached by Carl Howell, Sly Espinoza and Rowan Pedersen. Players include: Gavin Allred, Pablo Ceja, Jose Damien Jr., Anthony Espinoza, Danny Espinoza, Caleb Howell, Hayden Mariani, Davis Mauritson, John Pittenger, Jon Rasso, Frank Rea, Damon Smith and Noah Wong.
The HLL will also serve as host of the first couple of U-12 tournament games at HES, beginning on Friday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m.
AA TOC champs crowned
The HLL is wrapping up its Tournament of Champions this week, with the AA Red Sox (sponsored by Amy’s Wicked Slush) completing an unbeaten, 13-0 season with a wild, 11-10 win over the Blue Jays to capture the TOC title.
At press time the AAA TOC title was still up for grabs between the Giants and Red Sox, with the championship game slated for Tuesday, June 15 (HES, 5:30 p.m.).
Junior tourneys on tap
The HLL will host the Junior Division Sectional and State tournaments for District 35 on July 15-21. The State tourney will run from July 24-30.
“We’ve worked with the city of Healdsburg and the Prune Packers to notch out field availability to make it work,” HLL President Cindy Beth reported. “It’s a collaborative effort and as always, we’ll be looking for volunteers to help provide the best all star games for the kids.”
